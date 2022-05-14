Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) is Peloton Wealth Strategists’ 8th Largest Position

Peloton Wealth Strategists lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,082 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 2.5% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Starbucks by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.96.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $5.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,156,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,293,242. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.13. The company has a market cap of $86.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

