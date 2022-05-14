Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SBUX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $75.60 on Thursday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.13.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

