StarterCoin Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (STAC)

StarterCoin (STAC) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. StarterCoin has a market cap of $26,137.36 and $77.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StarterCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, StarterCoin has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

StarterCoin Profile

StarterCoin (STAC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 coins. StarterCoin’s official website is www.coinstarter.com . StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter . The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinStarters is a ICO platform that provides a user-friendly ​and ​intuitive ​platform fundraising ​tool for ​entrepreneurs, ​innovators ​and ​creators. StarterCoin is an Ethereum-based token that gives ​rights ​and ​privileges ​to ​their ​owners ​when ​using the ​CoinStarter ​platform ​and ​its ​family ​of ​services. It can be used to launch a crowdsale campaign. “

Buying and Selling StarterCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StarterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

