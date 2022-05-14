Steginsky Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Steginsky Capital LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,703 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 25.2% of Steginsky Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Steginsky Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $77,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.8% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 245.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,836,000 after acquiring an additional 36,118 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.6% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,735 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST opened at $497.27 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $375.50 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $554.67 and a 200 day moving average of $534.66. The firm has a market cap of $220.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.79.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

