Stellar Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000457 BTC on major exchanges. Stellar has a total market cap of $3.33 billion and $221.03 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stellar alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.98 or 0.00541829 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,480.16 or 2.09536388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00037034 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00106838 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004816 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,820 coins and its circulating supply is 24,814,035,899 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.