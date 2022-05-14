stETH (STETH) Market Cap Achieves $5.39 Million

stETH (STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last seven days, stETH has traded flat against the US dollar. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH coin can currently be bought for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

stETH Profile

stETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

