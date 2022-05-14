Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Price Target to C$13.75

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
BNEFF has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.
Shares of BNEFF opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.34 million, a PE ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Bonterra Energy has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $10.50.
About Bonterra Energy (Get Rating)
Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bonterra Energy (BNEFF)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.