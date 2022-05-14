Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Price Target to C$13.75

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BNEFF has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of BNEFF opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.34 million, a PE ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Bonterra Energy has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Bonterra Energy ( OTCMKTS:BNEFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a net margin of 67.59% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $62.84 million during the quarter.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

