Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Price Target to $7.00

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Allbirds from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Allbirds from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Allbirds from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of BIRD opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57. Allbirds has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $32.44.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $62.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Allbirds’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Allbirds will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bufano acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

