StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CMT opened at $10.43 on Friday. Core Molding Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $90.70 million, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $73.17 million for the quarter.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

