StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of Fuwei Films stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,656. Fuwei Films has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $13.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97.
About Fuwei Films (Get Rating)
