StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE HZN opened at $2.38 on Friday. Horizon Global has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $65.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.93.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $164.27 million for the quarter.

In other Horizon Global news, Director John C. Kennedy bought 6,650 shares of Horizon Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John C. Kennedy acquired 10,000 shares of Horizon Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 864,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,711.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 65,179 shares of company stock valued at $302,948 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Horizon Global by 873.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Horizon Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Horizon Global by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 18,329 shares during the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Global (Get Rating)

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.