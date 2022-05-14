StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmatrix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

PULM stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,395. Pulmatrix has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.79.

Pulmatrix ( NASDAQ:PULM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.83). Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 390.23% and a negative return on equity of 32.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pulmatrix will post -5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PULM. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 400.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

About Pulmatrix (Get Rating)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.