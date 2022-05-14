StockNews.com Lowers Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
AMRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright cut Amarin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amarin from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amarin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Amarin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.00.
AMRN stock opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. Amarin has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $5.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amarin by 977.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.42% of the company’s stock.
Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.
