StockNews.com Lowers Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CNTY opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $268.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 2.80. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.09.

Century Casinos ( NASDAQ:CNTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.11). Century Casinos had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Century Casinos will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Erwin Et Al Haitzmann purchased 7,500 shares of Century Casinos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $84,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 316.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 18,183 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Century Casinos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,579,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 11.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

About Century Casinos (Get Rating)

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.