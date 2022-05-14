StockNews.com Lowers Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CL King decreased their target price on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

NYSE MTX opened at $64.88 on Wednesday. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $60.31 and a 52 week high of $88.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.98.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $519.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

