StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the April 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,805,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $16,795,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $11,916,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $9,930,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 954,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 329,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.96. 2,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,427. StoneBridge Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92.

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on a target with operations in the consumer technology, communications, software, SaaS, fintech, or media sectors.

