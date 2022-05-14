STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Issues Earnings Results

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. STRATA Skin Sciences updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ SSKN opened at $1.09 on Friday. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSKN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 27,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 67,029 shares in the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.
