Summit Creek Advisors LLC Acquires 8,665 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,665 shares during the period. Envestnet accounts for 2.5% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $25,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth $1,823,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Envestnet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,068,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,778,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Envestnet by 235.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 10,665 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Envestnet by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Envestnet by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 192,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,235,000 after buying an additional 71,020 shares during the period.

ENV stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,725. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.78 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $85.99.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $321.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $30,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $49,988.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

ENV has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Envestnet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

