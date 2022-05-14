Summit Creek Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Gartner in the third quarter worth $135,777,000. Stone Run Capital LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 28.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 24.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IT stock traded up $7.92 on Friday, reaching $255.52. 515,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,421. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $287.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.50 and a 1 year high of $368.99.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Eileen Serra purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $251.99 per share, with a total value of $176,393.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,393. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total transaction of $297,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,327. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.50.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

