Summit Creek Advisors LLC Invests $319,000 in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FS Capital Partners VI LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $404,445,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $16,026,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $11,499,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $11,169,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $2,677,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arhaus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $6.15. 772,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,282. Arhaus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.47.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.98 million. On average, analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

