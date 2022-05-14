Summit Creek Advisors LLC Purchases 46,459 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,459 shares during the period. Addus HomeCare comprises about 2.0% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Addus HomeCare worth $19,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,690,000 after acquiring an additional 26,787 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,186,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 127,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after buying an additional 55,921 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian Poff sold 448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $37,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,432 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $120,603.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,256 shares of company stock worth $403,669. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $81.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,312. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.40. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $68.57 and a 52 week high of $108.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

