Summit Creek Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Certara were worth $6,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CERT. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Certara by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,088,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,206,000 after buying an additional 1,200,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Certara by 18.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,732,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,763,000 after purchasing an additional 904,592 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Certara by 3,572.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 668,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,008,000 after purchasing an additional 650,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Certara by 111.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,123,000 after purchasing an additional 607,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Certara by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,306,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,561,000 after purchasing an additional 586,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,519. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $45.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -238.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.55.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Certara had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CERT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Certara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

In other Certara news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $2,188,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 3,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $74,716.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,342.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,844,766. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

