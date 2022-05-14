Summit Creek Advisors LLC Sells 17,612 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,581 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,612 shares during the period. SPS Commerce comprises approximately 2.3% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of SPS Commerce worth $23,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPSC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total transaction of $1,768,182.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 7,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total value of $920,663.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,724 shares of company stock worth $7,547,420 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPSC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.53. 339,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,216. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.61 and a 52 week high of $174.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.80. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.10 and a beta of 0.84.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.