Summitry LLC Buys Shares of 9,110 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Summitry LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 13,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPD stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,322,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,777,797. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The stock has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.42%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

About Enterprise Products Partners (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.