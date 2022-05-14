Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumo Logic Inc. provides software solutions. The company’s Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform(TM) automates the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. Sumo Logic Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SUMO. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.31.

NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. Sumo Logic has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average of $12.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.33 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 50.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $59,340.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the third quarter valued at $474,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 799.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 506,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 449,919 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 37.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 22.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,572,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,961 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 162,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic (Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sumo Logic (SUMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.