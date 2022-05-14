Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 34,120 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 847,685 shares.The stock last traded at $47.56 and had previously closed at $48.23.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.537 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.77%.

SLF has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.54.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 13.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

