Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$52.00 at Raymond James

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SU has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Suncor Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Suncor Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.86.

Shares of SU opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.09. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $37.93. The stock has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. Analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.3623 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 58.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

