Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,122,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852,226 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $143,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.31.

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $190,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $82,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $65.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.18 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 52.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

