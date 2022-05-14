SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

STKL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SunOpta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.90.

NASDAQ STKL opened at $7.49 on Thursday. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $13.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.94 million, a PE ratio of -149.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $204.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.15 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc purchased 22,561 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $117,542.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 22.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management acquired a new position in SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

