Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Short Interest Update

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 229.2% from the April 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STBFY opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $22.90.

Get Suntory Beverage & Food alerts:

About Suntory Beverage & Food (Get Rating)

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited, a soft drink company, manufactures and sells beverages and foods in Japan, Europe, rest of Asia, Oceania, and the Americas. It offers mineral water, coffee drinks, tea drinks, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, and food for specified health uses. The company sells its products under the Suntory Tennensui, Boss, Suntory Green Tea Iyemon, Suntory Iyemon Tokucha, Pepsi Japan cola, C.C.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.