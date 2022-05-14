Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Short Interest Update

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 229.2% from the April 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:STBFY opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $22.90.
