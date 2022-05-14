Super Zero Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.83 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $38.71 million and $1.83 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,031.94 or 0.06903615 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00071112 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006218 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 222.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 622,372,685 coins and its circulating supply is 354,322,543 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

