Super Zero Protocol Tops One Day Volume of $1.36 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 14th. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $38.14 million and $1.36 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol's total supply is 622,343,694 coins and its circulating supply is 354,392,573 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

