SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPCB opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58. SuperCom has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.57.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that SuperCom will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

