Susquehanna Trims TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Target Price to $620.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TDG. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $707.33.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Shares of TDG stock opened at $563.81 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $537.55 and a 1 year high of $688.03. The stock has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $631.53 and its 200-day moving average is $629.89.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.64, for a total value of $7,275,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,324,315. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,267,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9,640.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 411,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,723,000 after purchasing an additional 407,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,690,668,000 after purchasing an additional 328,367 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 985,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $627,054,000 after purchasing an additional 316,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,223,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,414,756,000 after acquiring an additional 179,787 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group (Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.