Susquehanna Trims TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Target Price to $620.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TDG. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $707.33.
Shares of TDG stock opened at $563.81 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $537.55 and a 1 year high of $688.03. The stock has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $631.53 and its 200-day moving average is $629.89.
In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.64, for a total value of $7,275,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,324,315. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,267,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9,640.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 411,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,723,000 after purchasing an additional 407,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,690,668,000 after purchasing an additional 328,367 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 985,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $627,054,000 after purchasing an additional 316,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,223,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,414,756,000 after acquiring an additional 179,787 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About TransDigm Group (Get Rating)
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
