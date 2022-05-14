Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.88.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SVNLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 85 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 108 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 104 to SEK 115 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Danske upgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 115 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

SVNLY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.80. 229,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,405. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1902 per share. This represents a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 38.78%.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.