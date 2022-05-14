Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 78 to SEK 88 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 92 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.95.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS SWMAY opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $7.78. Swedish Match AB has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

Swedish Match AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWMAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $536.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.03 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 88.71% and a net margin of 33.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Swedish Match AB will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0663 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.91%.

About Swedish Match AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.