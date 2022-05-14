Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. 157,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,132,332 shares.The stock last traded at $33.42 and had previously closed at $33.54.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Switch’s payout ratio is 525.13%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWCH. Cowen lowered Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 836.96 and a beta of 0.71.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $1,229,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,658,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,692,539.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Switch by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,724,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,516,000 after buying an additional 47,890 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,393,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,108,000 after purchasing an additional 599,048 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,290,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,507,000 after purchasing an additional 432,733 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Switch during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,682,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,381,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,069 shares during the last quarter. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

