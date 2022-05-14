Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

Cowen cut shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SWCH. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Switch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair cut Switch from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Switch from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Switch has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.91.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 836.96 and a beta of 0.71. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.61.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.82 million. Switch had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Switch will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 525.13%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $1,229,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,658,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,692,539.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Switch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Switch by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in shares of Switch by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Switch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

