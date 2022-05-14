Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) Shares Gap Down to $6.07

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.07, but opened at $5.67. Swvl shares last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 1,078 shares changing hands.

Swvl Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWVL)

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel, that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on either vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Swvl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swvl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.