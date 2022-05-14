Symmetry Investments LP Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Symmetry Investments LP reduced its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,600 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Vistra by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 1.9% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vistra by 29.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO James A. Burke purchased 12,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $300,032.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,139.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $39,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,392,780 shares in the company, valued at $436,539,731.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,434,724 shares of company stock worth $88,566,947 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistra stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $27.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

