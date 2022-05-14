Symmetry Investments LP Has $5.12 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Symmetry Investments LP lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 74.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 330,199 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 1.6% of Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Bank of America by 800,016.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728,159 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,797,000 after buying an additional 2,523,486 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 28.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,537,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,870,000 after buying an additional 2,100,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 23.2% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,380,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,218,000 after buying an additional 1,764,640 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $283.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

