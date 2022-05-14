Symmetry Investments LP Purchases 22,957 Shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

Symmetry Investments LP raised its position in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,957 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 599,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 80,262 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Liberty Media Acquisition by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 306,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC grew its position in Liberty Media Acquisition by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 266,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 130,477 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in Liberty Media Acquisition by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 219,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brahman Capital Corp. grew its position in Liberty Media Acquisition by 3.3% during the third quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 212,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter.

Get Liberty Media Acquisition alerts:

Liberty Media Acquisition stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $11.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.