Symmetry Investments LP Reduces Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Symmetry Investments LP lowered its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 94.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 112,800 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total value of $489,811.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $88,188,234.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,333,463 shares of company stock worth $107,631,042. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries stock opened at $103.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.30 and a 200-day moving average of $79.47. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $113.49.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.21. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CF Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.84.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

