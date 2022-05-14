Symmetry Investments LP Takes $2.61 Million Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,000. PennyMac Financial Services comprises approximately 0.8% of Symmetry Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Symmetry Investments LP owned 0.06% of PennyMac Financial Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 104.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 6.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $5,724,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 11.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $858,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Farhad Nanji bought 60,982 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.80 per share, for a total transaction of $3,707,705.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 64,750 shares of company stock worth $3,423,927 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

PFSI stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.88 and its 200-day moving average is $59.90. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.25 and a 1 year high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $657.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.42%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

