Symmetry Investments LP Takes $381,000 Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

NYSE ZBH opened at $115.07 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.47 and a 12 month high of $169.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.40 and a 200-day moving average of $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.09.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.