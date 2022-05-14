Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 34.43% from the company’s previous close.

SYF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.26.

NYSE:SYF opened at $33.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.78. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $32.04 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $61,172,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 37.8% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 15.8% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 82,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,280,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,185,000 after purchasing an additional 58,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

