Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.25 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. Synopsys reported sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year sales of $4.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Synopsys.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.78.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 25.0% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 33,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,455,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 834,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 381.1% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 6,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $13.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $275.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,603. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $302.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.52. The company has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.21. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $229.04 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60.

About Synopsys (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synopsys (SNPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.