Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Short Interest Down 39.1% in April

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the April 15th total of 130,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 111,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Sypris Solutions stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 52,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $45.51 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.53. Sypris Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sypris Solutions in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sypris Solutions during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Sypris Solutions by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 11,796 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sypris Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sypris Solutions by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,010,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 70,100 shares during the last quarter. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

