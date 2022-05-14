Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.89.

Sysco stock opened at $84.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.05. Sysco has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sysco will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.91%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,022. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 7,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $613,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,427 shares of company stock valued at $19,220,747. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

