System1 (NYSE:SST) Shares Down 5.8%

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.94 and last traded at $11.14. 5,322 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,952,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SST shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of System1 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of System1 from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.86.

In other news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $714,024.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,402,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,160,203.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 1,198,830 shares of company stock worth $16,257,595 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in System1 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in System1 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in System1 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in System1 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,438,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in System1 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,514,000.

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

